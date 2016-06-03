BRIEF-Galapagos doses first patient with novel CF corrector GLPG2222
Galapagos doses first patient with novel CF corrector GLPG2222
June 3 Terreno Realty Corp
* Terreno Realty Corporation announces private placement of $50 million senior unsecured notes and second quarter atm activity
Notes will bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 3.99 pct
* Hologic announces financial results for first quarter of fiscal 2017
* Rogers Sugar Inc.: Interim report for the 1st quarter 2017 results