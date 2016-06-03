BRIEF-Galapagos doses first patient with novel CF corrector GLPG2222
* Reg-Galapagos doses first patient with novel CF corrector GLPG2222
June 3 Immunomedics Inc
* Immunomedics provides update on triple-negative breast cancer presentation at ASCO
* Its abstract planned for oral presentation was cancelled because of a complaint that company violated embargo
* Complaint alleges that company violated embargo by reporting results presented by its chairman at a conference in April
* Appears complaint was made by a third party contacting asco; no question was raised on quality of results
* Plans to publish Phase 2 study results in a peer-reviewed medical or cancer journal as soon as possible
* Hologic announces financial results for first quarter of fiscal 2017
* Rogers Sugar Inc.: Interim report for the 1st quarter 2017 results