June 3 Immunomedics Inc

* Immunomedics provides update on triple-negative breast cancer presentation at ASCO

* Its abstract planned for oral presentation was cancelled because of a complaint that company violated embargo

* Complaint alleges that company violated embargo by reporting results presented by its chairman at a conference in April

* Appears complaint was made by a third party contacting asco; no question was raised on quality of results

* Plans to publish Phase 2 study results in a peer-reviewed medical or cancer journal as soon as possible