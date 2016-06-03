BRIEF-Bottomline Technologies reports second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 3 AGF Management Ltd:
* AGF reports may 2016 assets under management
* Total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $33.7 billion as at May 31, 2016
* Total fee-earning assets under management as at May 31, 2016 fell 6.4 percent versus last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DETROIT, Feb 1 U.S. car and light truck sales slipped 1.8 percent in January as automakers pulled back on bulk sales to rental, government and business fleets and concentrated on more profitable retail sales to individual consumers.
* Zumiez Inc - Now expects Q4 2016 earnings per share to be at or slightly above high-end of it previous guidance range