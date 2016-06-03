BRIEF-Bottomline Technologies reports second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 3 Orion Engineered Carbons SA:
* Orion Engineered Carbons seeking to close carbon black plant in France
* Begun consultations with works council at Ambs, France facility to implement restructuring
* French Orion plant employs approximately 40 people
* Potential cessation of production at site by end of 2016
DETROIT, Feb 1 U.S. car and light truck sales slipped 1.8 percent in January as automakers pulled back on bulk sales to rental, government and business fleets and concentrated on more profitable retail sales to individual consumers.
* Zumiez Inc - Now expects Q4 2016 earnings per share to be at or slightly above high-end of it previous guidance range