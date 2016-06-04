BRIEF-Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc
* Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc. in connection with reorganization to facilitate initial public offering
June 3 Treasury Metals Inc :
* Treasury metals announces CEO departure
* Announced resignation of President and Chief Executive Officer Martin Walter
* An independent director of board, William Fisher, has been appointed as lead director during this interim phase
* Has commenced process of identifying a new chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 2 Brazilian miner Vale SA is more optimistic than the market consensus in terms of iron ore prices for 2017, Investor Relations Director Andre Figueiredo told reporters on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Britain has had its strongest start to the year for M&A activity since 2008 on the back of a spate of big deals, a sign that some businesses are trying to plan for a more uncertain future outside the European Union.