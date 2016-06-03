June 3 Alon USA Partners LP

* Alon USA Partners provides operational update

* Says despite power outage, still expect to generate sufficient cash to support a distribution for Q2

* Says now expect total throughput at big spring refinery to average approximately 70,000 barrels per day for Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)