BUZZ-DJI: Post-election rally on shaky ground
** DJI has so far topped within a Fibo proj zone; Monday's sharp set back can kick-off multi-week pull back, though still need break of 19843.94 to confirm
June 6 KFit Holdings Pte
* Signed a deal to acquire Groupon Indonesia at an undisclosed fee
* Transaction is expected to be completed in Q3 2016, confirmed that there will be no immediate changes to business
* KFit to acquire Groupon Indonesia Source text for Eikon: ))
** DJI has so far topped within a Fibo proj zone; Monday's sharp set back can kick-off multi-week pull back, though still need break of 19843.94 to confirm
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
Jan 30 Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said its deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp would now take six months longer to close and also reduced its offer price as it expects to divest more stores to gain regulatory approval.