June 6 'Markit Ltd
* Jerre stead, ihs chairman and chief executive officer will
assume role of chairman of board of directors and ceo of ihs
markit
* Lance uggla, chairman and ceo of markit, will be president
and a member of board of directors of ihs markit
* Uggla will assume role of chairman of board of directors
and ceo of ihs markit upon mr. Stead's retirement
* Todd hyatt will become executive vice president and chief
financial officer (cfo) for ihs markit
* Daniel yergin will become vice chairman of ihs markit
* Appointments will be effective upon completion of proposed
merger transaction, which is expected to close in second half of
2016
* Ihs and markit announce senior executive leadership
appointments for ihs markit
