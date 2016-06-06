June 6 Wpx Energy Inc :

* Increasing its full-year oil production guidance to an average of 39 to 41 mbbl/day, up 5 percent from previous guidance of 37 to 39 mbbl/day

* Raises 2016 expectation for oil output by 5 percent

* D&C capex remains within guidance range

* Increasing full-year oil production guidance to an average of 39 to 41 mbbl/day, up 5 percent from previous guidance of 37 to 39 mbbl/day

* Wpx energy inc says fy guidance for total equivalent production is up 3 percent to 77 to 82 mboe/day from a previous estimate of 75 to 80 mboe/d

* Wpx plans to commission crude line in 2017

* Guidance increase driven by better-than-expected well performance

* Guidance increase also driven by expected increase in drilling, completion activity in delaware, williston basins in second half of 2016.

* Initiating expansion of its owned and operated midstream infrastructure in delaware basin with addition of a crude oil gathering system

* Wpx energy provides operational update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)