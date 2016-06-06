June 6 Wpx Energy Inc :
* Increasing its full-year oil production guidance to an
average of 39 to 41 mbbl/day, up 5 percent from previous
guidance of 37 to 39 mbbl/day
* Raises 2016 expectation for oil output by 5 percent
* D&C capex remains within guidance range
* Wpx energy inc says fy guidance for total equivalent
production is up 3 percent to 77 to 82 mboe/day from a previous
estimate of 75 to 80 mboe/d
* Wpx plans to commission crude line in 2017
* Guidance increase driven by better-than-expected well
performance
* Guidance increase also driven by expected increase in
drilling, completion activity in delaware, williston basins in
second half of 2016.
* Initiating expansion of its owned and operated midstream
infrastructure in delaware basin with addition of a crude oil
gathering system
* Wpx energy provides operational update
