June 6 Air Lease Corp :

* Transfers of these aircraft to NAC will begin this quarter and are expected to conclude in Q1 of 2017

* Agreement to sell 25 of its embraer E190 and E175 aircraft in its fleet to Nordic Aviation Capital A/S

* Air Lease Corporation announces the sale of 25 Embraer aircraft to Nordic Aviation Capital