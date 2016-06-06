June 6 Medicines Co :
* The medicines company announces intention to offer $350
million of convertible notes
* Proposes to offer $350 million aggregate principal amount
of convertible senior notes due 2023
* Expects to use a portion of net proceeds of offering to
repurchase approximately $220 million of its 1.375% convertible
notes due 2017
* Expects to grant to initial purchasers an option to
purchase up to an additional $52.5 million aggregate principal
amount of notes
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)