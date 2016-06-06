June 6 Canaccord Genuity Group Inc :

* Each unit consists of one common share one-half of one common share purchase warrant

* Non-brokered private placement for up to 6.9 million units to employees of company at a purchase price of C$4.17 per unit

* Intends to use proceeds of private placement to fund company's independent employee benefits trusts

* Canaccord Genuity Group Inc announces private placement