June 6 Clovis Oncology Inc :
* No treatment-related deaths were reported
* Nineteen patients (9%) discontinued treatment because of
an adverse event.
* Using prespecified 14% cutoff, patients in
brca(mut)subgroup demonstrated a 73 percent reduction in risk of
progression
* Ariel4 confirmatory study is expected to begin during
second half of 2016
* Company is exploring rucaparib in other solid tumor types
with significant brca and brca-like populations
* Clovis oncology presents data from phase 2 studies of
rucaparib in advanced ovarian cancer and pancreatic cancer at
2016 asco annual meeting
