BRIEF- Hewlett Packard acquires Niara
* HPE acquires Niara to enhance security at the intelligent edge
June 6 Tellza Communications Inc :
* Tellza sells its tel3 brand and customer base in exchange for marketable securities
* Sold tel3 brand, to tellza in exchange for marketable securities with an estimated fair value of us$2 million
* Marketable securities acquired by tellza are subject to a six month hold period
SAO PAULO, Feb 1 The board of Brazil's fourth-largest wireless carrier Oi SA on Wednesday decided to first solve its court-supervised reorganization before discussing a potential capital increase or new investments, a source told Reuters.
