* AMN healthcare acquires peak health solutions

* Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to AMN's earnings per share

* Business will be included in company's other workforce solutions segment for financial reporting purposes.

* Acquisition was funded out of cash on hand and borrowings under company's existing revolving credit facility