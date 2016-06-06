BRIEF-Carbonite acquires Double-Take Software
* Carbonite Inc says aggregate purchase price for Double-Take Software was $65.25 million
June 6 AMN Healthcare Services Inc :
* AMN healthcare acquires peak health solutions
* Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to AMN's earnings per share
* Business will be included in company's other workforce solutions segment for financial reporting purposes.
* Acquisition was funded out of cash on hand and borrowings under company's existing revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dish Network Corp - transaction also transfers to dish 10 percent stake in Sling TV held by Echostar
* Now expects FY industrial margin of 11-12 pct vs 10.5-11.5 pct