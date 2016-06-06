June 6 Rockbridge Resources Inc :

* RockBridge Resources Inc. company update

* Has agreed to sell RockBridge Alberta to 1077398 B.C. Ltd, principal of which is Steve Mathiesen , CEO of company

* Terms of sale of RockBridge Alberta include sale of its shares and sale of balance of loans made by Rockbridge to subsidiary

* Continues to consider strategic alternatives, including possible merger with another O&G co/possible sale of oil & gas assets