June 6 Rockbridge Resources Inc :
* RockBridge Resources Inc. company update
* Has agreed to sell RockBridge Alberta to 1077398 B.C. Ltd,
principal of which is Steve Mathiesen , CEO of company
* Terms of sale of RockBridge Alberta include sale of its
shares and sale of balance of loans made by Rockbridge to
subsidiary
* Continues to consider strategic alternatives, including
possible merger with another O&G co/possible sale of oil & gas
assets
