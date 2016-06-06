Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 6 Nativo
* Using nativo, AP will onboard and activate digital properties of all its members that opt in to AP's native advertising initiative
* Nativo enters into content distribution agreement with AP Source text (nMKWBGPN6a) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)