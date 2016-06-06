UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
June 6 E. W. Scripps Co
* Stitcher Will Operate As Part Of Midroll Media
* Scripps And Deezer Agreed To A $4.5 Million Cash Purchase Price
* Scripps Acquires Podcast Platform Stitcher To Complement Midroll Content And Services
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions