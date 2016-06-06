June 6 Covisint Corporation
* Covisint Corporation announces fourth quarter and full
year fiscal 2016 financial results
* Qtrly total revenue was $20.0 million, a decrease of 15
pct compared to $23.5 million in prior year period.
* Qtrly GAAP net loss was $0.1 million or $0.00 per diluted
share
* Qtrly non-GAAP net loss was $0.5 million or $0.01 per
diluted share
