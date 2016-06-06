Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported:
June 6 NuVasive Inc
* NuVasive to acquire Biotronic NeuroNetwork
* Deal for $98 million
* Board of directors of both companies have unanimously approved transaction
* Deal immediately accretive to non-GAAP diluted earnings, aligned to operating and EBITDA margin expansion
* NuVasive expects to fund acquisition with existing cash on hand
* NuVasive expects transaction to be significantly accretive in 2017 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
