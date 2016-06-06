June 6 NuVasive Inc

* NuVasive to acquire Biotronic NeuroNetwork

* Deal for $98 million

* Board of directors of both companies have unanimously approved transaction

* Deal immediately accretive to non-GAAP diluted earnings, aligned to operating and EBITDA margin expansion

* NuVasive expects to fund acquisition with existing cash on hand

* NuVasive expects transaction to be significantly accretive in 2017 and beyond