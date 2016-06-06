June 6 Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces public
offering of $110 million of trust units
* To use net proceeds for repayment of existing
indebtedness, to fund planned development project in Vancouver
* To use net proceeds also for tenant expansion projects in
Ontario and U.S. and for general trust purposes
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust says entered into an
agreement with underwriters, to sell, on a bought deal basis,
21.8 million units at $5.05 per unit
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)