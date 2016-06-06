June 6 Franklin Street Properties Corp

* Franklin Street Properties Corp announces acquisition of Plaza Seven Office Tower in Minneapolis, Minnesota

* Gross purchase price of Plaza Seven Office Tower and underground parking garage was $82 million

* Funded acquisition with proceeds from non-core dispositions, loan repayments,borrowings under revolving credit facility