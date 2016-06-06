June 6 Layne Christensen Co

* Layne Christensen Reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.45 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $159.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $160.2 million

* Total backlog was $316.1 million at April 30, 2016 compared to $346.3 million at January 31, 2016

* Expect Layne to be profitable in fiscal year 2018

* Expect overall financial performance in fiscal 2017 to show improvement over last fiscal year

* Expect Layne to be profitable in fiscal year 2018