UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
June 6 Qatar Investment Authority
* Qatar Investment Authority to acquire landmark asia Square Tower in the heart of Singapore's new CBD from Blackrock
* Qatar Investment Authority says reached agreement with Blackrock to acquire Asia Square Tower 1 in Singapore at about S$3.4 billion (US$2.45 billion)
* JLL and CBRE are joint sole advisors for transaction for Blackrock
TOKYO, Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of the process have told Reuters.
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for struggling retailer Macy's Inc, people familiar with the matter said, trying to push further into the U.S. market where it already owns the Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue chains.