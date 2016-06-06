June 6 Qatar Investment Authority

* Qatar Investment Authority to acquire landmark asia Square Tower in the heart of Singapore's new CBD from Blackrock

* Qatar Investment Authority says reached agreement with Blackrock to acquire Asia Square Tower 1 in Singapore at about S$3.4 billion (US$2.45 billion)

* JLL and CBRE are joint sole advisors for transaction for Blackrock Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)