June 6 Medicines Co

* Prices $350 million of convertible notes

* Says priced its private offering of $350 million in aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2023

* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.75% per year, payable semi-annually

* Expects to use portion of net proceeds of offering to repurchase approximately $220 million of its 1.375% convertible notes due 2017

* Conversion rate for notes will initially be 20.4198 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount

* Estimates that net proceeds from offering will be approximately $339.7 million

* Expects to use approximately $29.5 million of net proceeds from offering to pay cost of capped call transactions