Medical helicopter company Air Methods exploring sale - WSJ
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a potential sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
June 6 Medicines Co
* Prices $350 million of convertible notes
* Says priced its private offering of $350 million in aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2023
* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.75% per year, payable semi-annually
* Expects to use portion of net proceeds of offering to repurchase approximately $220 million of its 1.375% convertible notes due 2017
* Conversion rate for notes will initially be 20.4198 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount
* Estimates that net proceeds from offering will be approximately $339.7 million
* Expects to use approximately $29.5 million of net proceeds from offering to pay cost of capped call transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday that it might stop selling individual plans on the Obamacare exchanges in 2018 unless the U.S. government tightens enrollment and eligibility rules to better balance sick and healthy customers.
* Pointclickcare Corp files to withdraw U.S. IPO plans - sec filing