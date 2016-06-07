June 7 Cott Corp :
* Deal for approximately EUR 470 million
* Acquisition expected to be accretive to adjusted free cash
flows in first full year and provide cash on cash IRR above its
cost of equity
* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to free cash flow
in second full year
* Intends to finance transaction through combination of
incremental borrowings under ABL facility and new debt issuance
of unsecured notes
* Cott announces plans to expand its home and office bottled
water delivery and office coffee services platform through the
acquisition of eden springs in europe
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)