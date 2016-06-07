U.S. tax plan would break WTO rules, lawyers say, as EU business frets
* Congressional plan would unfairly penalise imports -lawyers
June 7 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Updating its full year 2016 guidance
* FY adjusted ebitda (non-gaap) is expected to be in range of $4.80 - $4.95 billion
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $8.46, revenue view $10.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "We have made progress toward stabilizing organization over past few months"
* While we recognize that we did not meet timeline for filing Q1 results, with filing expected this week, we will be current in our financial reporting
* "Expect to file our financial results in a timely manner going forward"
* "There are some challenges to work through in certain business operations in 2016, such as our u.s. Dermatology unit"
* Full year 2016 total revenue guidance updated from previous guidance of $11.0 - $11.2 billion
* Full year 2016 adjusted eps (non-gaap) guidance updated from previous guidance of $8.50 - $9 .50
* Q1's results reflect, in part, impact of "significant disruption" this organization has faced over past nine months
* "There are some challenges to work through in certain business operations in 2016"
* "Majority of our businesses are performing according to expectations"
* Valeant pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $6.60 to $7.00
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.27
* Q1 gaap loss per share $1.08
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $9.9 billion to $10.1 billion
* Q1 revenue $2.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.38 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Congressional plan would unfairly penalise imports -lawyers
* Latin America reporting fewer Zika cases, no second wave seen
* Boralex inc says quarterly dividend of $0.15 per common share, representing a 7.1 % increase as compared to previous level of $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: