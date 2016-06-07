June 7 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc
* Outlook for adjusted ebitda (non-gaap) is expected to be
in range of $205 million to $230 million for fy 2017
* Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately
$50-55 million for 2017
* Guidance for fiscal year 2017 reflects anticipated overall
domestic end market growth of 4% to 7% in construction related
end markets
* 2017 international net sales are expected to be relatively
soft, driven by weakness in mexican economy and flat sales in
canada
* "currently expect momentum that we experienced in second
half of year to continue into fiscal year 2017"
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Advanced drainage systems announces fiscal year 2016
unaudited results
* Sees fy 2017 sales $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion
