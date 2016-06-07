June 7 Mednax Inc :

* These were cash transactions, and they are expected to be immediately accretive to earnings

* No additional terms of transactions were disclosed.

* Also announced acquisition of Children's Eye Care of north Texas, PA, (CECNT) located in Plano, TX

* Mednax announces acquisition of anesthesiology practice in Minnesota