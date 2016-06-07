June 7 Pfizer Inc :
* Pfizer announces positive top-line results from second
phase 3 trial of oral Xeljanz (tofacitinib citrate) in adults
with psoriatic arthritis
* Overall safety findings in study were consistent with
those observed in broader rheumatology clinical development
program for Tofacitinib
* Announced top-line results from oral psoriatic arthritis
trial (OPAL) beyond, second phase 3 study of Xeljanz
* OPAL beyond met primary efficacy endpoints showing
statistically significant improvement with Tofacitinib 5 mg bid
and 10 mg bid versus placebo
