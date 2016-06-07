June 7 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc :

* Zimmer Biomet to acquire LDR to enhance innovation and growth of spine business

* Transaction value of approximately $1.0 billion

* Will commence a tender offer to acquire all of outstanding shares of LDR for $37.00 per share in cash

* Transaction is expected to be neutral to adjusted diluted EPS in 2017 and accretive thereafter

* Reiterates revenue guidance, increase of 2.0% to 3.0% as compared to adjusted pro forma full year 2015 on a constant currency basis

* Plans to finance transaction using cash balances on hand and existing availability under its revolving credit facility

* Following consummation of deal, to issue $750 million of senior unsecured notes, proceeds of which will be used to repay credit facility

* Intends to maintain its previously discussed deleveraging strategy

* LDR to be combined with Zimmer's spine & CMF category

* LDR to be led by Adam Johnson, Zimmer Biomet Group president, spine, CMF and thoracic and dental

* Plans to complement spine business HQ in Colorado by maintaining presence in LDR's hubs of Austin, Texas and Troyes, France

* Christophe Lavigne, CEO of LDR and Patrick Richard, LDR co-founder will remain with co in key leadership positions in spine business