BRIEF-GE to sell 43 pct stake in Hyundai Card to Hyundai Commercial, Affinity Equity Partners, GIC and Alpinvest
* GE to sell shares in Hyundai Card Co. to Hyundai Commercial, Affinity Equity Partners and other investors
June 7 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc :
* Zimmer Biomet to acquire LDR to enhance innovation and growth of spine business
* Transaction value of approximately $1.0 billion
* Will commence a tender offer to acquire all of outstanding shares of LDR for $37.00 per share in cash
* Transaction is expected to be neutral to adjusted diluted EPS in 2017 and accretive thereafter
* Reiterates revenue guidance, increase of 2.0% to 3.0% as compared to adjusted pro forma full year 2015 on a constant currency basis
* Plans to finance transaction using cash balances on hand and existing availability under its revolving credit facility
* Following consummation of deal, to issue $750 million of senior unsecured notes, proceeds of which will be used to repay credit facility
* Intends to maintain its previously discussed deleveraging strategy
* LDR to be combined with Zimmer's spine & CMF category
* LDR to be led by Adam Johnson, Zimmer Biomet Group president, spine, CMF and thoracic and dental
* Plans to complement spine business HQ in Colorado by maintaining presence in LDR's hubs of Austin, Texas and Troyes, France
* Christophe Lavigne, CEO of LDR and Patrick Richard, LDR co-founder will remain with co in key leadership positions in spine business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SEOUL, Feb 1 Hyundai Commercial Inc on Wednesday said it has decided to buy part of General Electric Co's (GE) stake in South Korean credit card firm Hyundai Card Co Ltd for 298 billion won ($258 million).
