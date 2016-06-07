BRIEF-Siemens CEO guides against further large digital buys
* CEO says shouldn't expect further huge acquisitions in digitisation
June 7 Gannett
* Continues to believe that Tribune board should engage constructively with Gannett
* Believes it is imperative for due diligence to occur given apparent series of changes inside Tribune that may diminish its value to co
* Issues statement regarding its $15.00 per share all-Cash premium offer to acquire Tribune Publishing Company
* Citrix completes spin-off and merger of Goto family of service offerings with Logmein
* Keysight Technologies - Ixia to pay Keysight termination fee in amount of about $59.7 million if previously announced merger is terminated - SEC filing