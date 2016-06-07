Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Wednesday:
June 7 Connecture Inc :
* As part of transaction, key ConnectedHealth executives John Fiacco and Joe Donlan will join Connecture management team
* Connecture inc acquires leading benefits technology company connectedhealth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Lumos Networks closes on the acquisition of DC74 data centers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
