BRIEF-Natus Medical reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.31
* Natus Medical announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
June 7 Gray Television Inc :
* Gray Television announces proposed private placement of $425.0 million of senior notes due 2026
* Gray Television Inc says notes will be company's senior unsecured obligations
* Intends to use proceeds from offering, and cash on hand, to repay outstanding term loan entered into in February 2016
* Gaslog Ltd, Gaslog Partners LP appoint alastair maxwell as chief financial officer
* On target for net economic earnings per share of $3.50 - $3.60 for full fiscal year