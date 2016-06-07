BRIEF-Natus Medical reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.31
* Natus Medical announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
June 7 Sequenom Inc :
* Sequenom files patent infringement lawsuit in Australia
* Patent relates to detection of cell-free fetal DNA for non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT)
* Lawsuit was filed against sonic healthcare, Australian clinical labs and Ariosa Diagnostics Inc in Australian Federal Court
* Seeking all available remedies, including damages (or an account of profits) and orders of restraint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Natus Medical announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Gaslog Ltd, Gaslog Partners LP appoint alastair maxwell as chief financial officer
* On target for net economic earnings per share of $3.50 - $3.60 for full fiscal year