BRIEF-Natus Medical reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.31
* Natus Medical announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
June 7 Us Foods Holding Corp :
* US Foods announces launch of debt refinancing transaction
* US Foods Holding Corp says intends to pursue a refinancing of its existing term loan b facility of $2,042 million
* Transaction to be financed through $2,300 million 7 year senior secured term loan b facility, additional unsecured senior indebtedness, cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Natus Medical announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Gaslog Ltd, Gaslog Partners LP appoint alastair maxwell as chief financial officer
* On target for net economic earnings per share of $3.50 - $3.60 for full fiscal year