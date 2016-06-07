June 7 Us Foods Holding Corp :

* US Foods announces launch of debt refinancing transaction

* US Foods Holding Corp says intends to pursue a refinancing of its existing term loan b facility of $2,042 million

* Transaction to be financed through $2,300 million 7 year senior secured term loan b facility, additional unsecured senior indebtedness, cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)