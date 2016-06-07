Pipeline company Oneok to buy rest of Oneok Partners for $9.3 bln
Feb 1 Natural gas pipeline company Oneok Inc , which owns more than 19 percent of Oneok Partners LP , said it would buy the remainder of the company for $9.3 billion.
June 7 Vatic Ventures Corp
* As consideration for agreement, company will issue 5.2 million common shares to red branch plus a 1% nsr on property
* Vatic ventures corp also announces a unit private placement financing of up to $1 million consisting of up to 10 million units
* Vatic ventures corp to acquire 80% in thai potash company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Wednesday:
* Orca Gold acquires exploration assets in the Côte D'ivoire from Kinross