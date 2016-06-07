BRIEF-Natus Medical reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.31
* Natus Medical announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
June 7 Brunswick Resources Inc
* Entered into an option agreement to acquire 29 mining claims located in Jamesie region of northwestern Quebec
* Will pay $25,000 & issue 1.5 million common shares over period of 3 years for option to acquire 100% interest in Irene Lake property
* Entered into second option agreement to acquire 14 mining claims located in jamesie region of Northwestern Quebec
* Brunswick Resources acquires Lake Irene properties in Quebec
* Gaslog Ltd, Gaslog Partners LP appoint alastair maxwell as chief financial officer
* On target for net economic earnings per share of $3.50 - $3.60 for full fiscal year