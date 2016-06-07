EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 3)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
June 7 Seventy Seven Energy Inc :
* Seventy Seven Energy Inc. files for court approval of prepackaged reorganization plan
* Says $1.1 billion of existing debt to be converted into new common equity
* Chapter 11 reorganization is expected to conclude within 60 days
* Key component of plan is that all trade creditors, suppliers and contractors will be paid in ordinary course of business
* Trade creditors, suppliers and contractors to be paid in full in ordinary course
* All commercial and operational contracts will remain in effect in accordance with their terms preserving rights of all parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Deal eases pressure on Thyssenkrupp (Adds German government, Thyssenkrupp, DCNS reaction)
* JV will likely see change in operatorship structure, CFO says