BRIEF-GE to sell 43 pct stake in Hyundai Card to Hyundai Commercial, Affinity Equity Partners, GIC and Alpinvest
* GE to sell shares in Hyundai Card Co. to Hyundai Commercial, Affinity Equity Partners and other investors
June 7 Premier Inc
* $75 million acquisition includes Acro Pharmaceutical Services LLC and Community Pharmacy Services, LLC
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2017
* Premier expects to fund transaction with available cash or borrowings under its existing credit facility
* Premier Inc. to acquire specialty pharmacy business from Lincare Holdings
SEOUL, Feb 1 Hyundai Commercial Inc on Wednesday said it has decided to buy part of General Electric Co's (GE) stake in South Korean credit card firm Hyundai Card Co Ltd for 298 billion won ($258 million).
* Now expects FY industrial margin of 11-12 pct vs 10.5-11.5 pct