BRIEF-Kia Motors America says Jan sales of 35,626 units, down 6.9 pct
* January sales of 35,626 units versus 38,305 units Source (http://bit.ly/2jVK1C2) Further company coverage:
June 7 Verifone Systems Inc
* Qtrly GAAP net revenues of $526 million and non-GAAP net revenues of $532 million
* Executing mitigating actions including a headcount restructuring and a review of underperforming businesses
* Intends to reduce headcount and estimates that these activities in total will generate approximately $30 million of savings in 2017
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP net revenues of $515 million
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.40
* Sees FY non-GAAP net revenues of $2.100 billion
* Sees FY non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.85
* Conducting strategic review to address underperforming businesses and reduce overall operating expense levels
* Qtrly GAAP net revenue $526 million versus $490 million
* FY earnings per share view $2.23, revenue view $2.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $551.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $530.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Verifone reports results for the second quarter of fiscal 2016
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.47
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.03
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Choice hotels international - will be waiving all cancellation fees for travelers who are from regions impacted by recent presidential executive order Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COMPANY REPORTED REVENUES FOR QUARTER OF $68.7 MILLION, A 6% INCREASE FROM $64.5 MILLION REPORTED IN SAME QUARTER OF PREVIOUS YEAR