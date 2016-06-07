June 7 Ardmore Shipping Corp:
* Ardmore Shipping announces agreement to acquire six eco-
design MR product/chemical tankers
* Deal for $172.5 million
* Deal expected to be accretive to earnings and to net asset
value
* Intends to fund acquisition with net proceeds from a
public offering of common shares and new credit facility with an
existing lender
* Vessels, which have average age of 2.4 years, scheduled to
be delivered to Ardmore on charter-free basis between
September-Oct 2016
* Acquisition will expand Ardmore's fleet to 28 vessels
