BRIEF-Kia Motors America says Jan sales of 35,626 units, down 6.9 pct
* January sales of 35,626 units versus 38,305 units Source (http://bit.ly/2jVK1C2) Further company coverage:
June 7 Dermira:
* Dermira announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Also expects to grant to underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock in an amount up to 15% of shares sold in offering Source text for Eikon:
* January sales of 35,626 units versus 38,305 units Source (http://bit.ly/2jVK1C2) Further company coverage:
* Choice hotels international - will be waiving all cancellation fees for travelers who are from regions impacted by recent presidential executive order Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COMPANY REPORTED REVENUES FOR QUARTER OF $68.7 MILLION, A 6% INCREASE FROM $64.5 MILLION REPORTED IN SAME QUARTER OF PREVIOUS YEAR