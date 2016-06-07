BRIEF-Natus Medical reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.31
* Natus Medical announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
June 7 Sage Gold Inc
* Sage Gold Inc announces closing of second and final tranche of private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Natus Medical announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Gaslog Ltd, Gaslog Partners LP appoint alastair maxwell as chief financial officer
* On target for net economic earnings per share of $3.50 - $3.60 for full fiscal year