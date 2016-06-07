Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Wednesday:
June 7 Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc :
* Mediagrif reports results for its fiscal year 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.16
* Q4 revenue C$18.8 million versus I/B/E/S view C$18.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Wednesday:
* Lumos Networks closes on the acquisition of DC74 data centers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 34 points higher at 7,134 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.