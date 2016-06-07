BRIEF-Kia Motors America says Jan sales of 35,626 units, down 6.9 pct
* January sales of 35,626 units versus 38,305 units Source (http://bit.ly/2jVK1C2) Further company coverage:
June 7 (Reuters) -
* Ontario Securities Commission issued a management cease trade order
* Working to meet a filing deadline of June 30, 2016 or earlier
* Northern Power Systems provides required update regarding filing of disclosure documents
* Choice hotels international - will be waiving all cancellation fees for travelers who are from regions impacted by recent presidential executive order Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COMPANY REPORTED REVENUES FOR QUARTER OF $68.7 MILLION, A 6% INCREASE FROM $64.5 MILLION REPORTED IN SAME QUARTER OF PREVIOUS YEAR