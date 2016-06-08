June 8 Bankers Petroleum Ltd :
* Bankers Petroleum announces resumption of operations and
corporate transaction update
* Production is being brought back online immediately and is
expected to resume pre-closure production levels over next week
* Says resumed its usual operations following commencement
of export activities at Petrolifera Italo Albanese
* Received final approval of court of Queen's bench of
Alberta for arrangement with affiliates of Geo-Jade Petroleum
Corporation
* Arrangement agreement with Geo-Jade amended to extend
deadline to receive People's Republic of China approvals from
June 1 to June 30
* Closing of arrangement is expected to occur in late June
or early July
* Over past six days, curtailed production by about 4,000
barrels of oil per day within Patos-Marinza oilfield due to lack
of storage
