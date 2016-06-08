June 8 Lululemon Athletica Inc :
* Lululemon Athletica Inc qtrly comparable store sales
increased by 3%
* Lululemon Athletica Inc says Q1 direct to consumer net
revenue increased by 17% to $97.6 million, or by 18% on a
constant dollar basis
* Lululemon Athletica Inc Sees Q2 Total Comparable Sales In
Mid Single digits on a constant dollar basis
* Lululemon Athletica Inc sees Q2 diluted earnings per share
are expected to be in range of $0.36 to $0.38
* Lululemon Athletica Inc sees FY earnings per share $2.05
to $2.15 normalized for tax and related interest adjustments
made during Q1 of fiscal 2016
* Inventories at end of q1 of fiscal 2016 increased by 21%
to $286.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $513.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.82, revenue view $2.05
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lululemon Athletica Inc. Announces first quarter fiscal
2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.33
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $505 million to $515 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.305 billion to $2.345 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.08 to $2.18
* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.36 to $0.38
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 revenue $495.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $487.7
million
