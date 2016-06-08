June 8 Renren Inc :
* Renren inc says q1 advertising and IVAS net revenues were
us$6.1 million , representing a 24.8% decrease from
corresponding period of 2015
* Renren inc says q1 net loss attributable to company was
us$23.2 million , compared to a net loss of us$23.8 million in
corresponding period in 2015
* Renren inc says q1 adjusted net loss was us$15.9 million
, compared to an adjusted net loss of us$17.6 million in
corresponding period in 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Renren announces unaudited first quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q1 revenue rose 29.2 percent to $10.8 million
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $13 million to $15 million
* Sees q2 2016 revenue up 25.2 to 44.5 percent
