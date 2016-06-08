June 8 Ur-Energy Inc
* Energy inc - announces cost savings measures through a
reduction in workforce.
* Energy inc - measures represent an expected annual savings
of approximately $1.5 million , beginning in 2017
* Energy inc says there is no plan for any exploration
activities at Lost Creek property or among company's other
uranium projects in Wyoming
* Energy inc - workforce reductions at all three of its
locations: Littleton, Colorado , Casper, Wyoming and Lost Creek
mine site
* Energy inc - reductions include twelve employees, with
several remaining employees asked to change job responsibilities
or carry additional duties
* Energy inc - reductions include twelve employees, with
several remaining employees asked to change job responsibilities
or carry additional duties
* Energy inc - Lost Creek is now projected to produce
between 600,000 and 700,000 pounds u 3 o 8 in 2016
* Energy announces cost savings measures and provides
further production guidance for 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)